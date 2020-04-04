Wahpeton Public Schools on break Friday-Monday for Easter Vacation
Wahpeton Public Schools will not be in session and no meal pickup/deliveries on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13, 2020 for Easter Vacation. Online classes and meal pickup/deliveries will resume on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Lane closure on westbound Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls on Saturday
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – On Saturday, April 4, motorists traveling westbound on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls will encounter a lane closure for approximately one mile. The right lane will be closed as crews remove a semi from the ditch near mile post 57. The semi went off the road Thursday evening, but due to the winter weather advisory and icy road conditions, crews were not able to clear the crash sooner.
The work will begin at 7 a.m., and is expected to take approximately six hours.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
ND Human Services to issue extra SNAP benefits for March and April
BISMARCK, N.D. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic with funding from Congress included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and support from the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture – Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), the North Dakota Department of Human Services will be issuing extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for March and April to some SNAP households in the state.
The extra benefits will ensure that all SNAP households receive the maximum SNAP benefit for March and April. The department will provide extra benefits only to those households that did not receive the maximum benefit amount in March and April due to earned income. The maximum benefit is $355 for a two-person household, and $509 for a three-person household. A brochure describing the program and listing all maximum SNAP benefit amounts by household size is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/pubs/docs/dn-1375.pdf.
