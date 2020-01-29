Turtle Mountain Community College announces Dean’s ListBELCOURT, N.D. — Turtle Mountain Community College is announcing its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. The honorees include:
Wahpeton — Bryce Rader
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have a 3.50 grade point average or higher. Turtle Mountain Community College is located in Belcourt, North Dakota
NDSU reaches settlement over Sanford complexFARGO — United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced Wednesday, Jan. 29 that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota completed its investigation and entered into a settlement agreement with North Dakota State University to resolve allegations that the Sanford Health Athletic Complex violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”). The Sanford Health Athletic Complex, opened in 2016, is a multipurpose 5,685-seat arena used for basketball, wrestling, and training.
Landowners asked not to put snow into right-of-way of state highwaysBISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) are requesting that landowners not push snow into the right-of-way and ditches on state highways.
State law prohibits a person from obstructing, or causing to be obstructed, any public highway or right-of-way, including within the limits of the right-of-way which includes the roadway, ditch bottom, and backslope of the roadway.
Public comments sought regarding river pollutionWINNIPEG, Man. — The International Joint Commission (IJC) is seeking public comments on proposed recommendations for nutrient pollution targets for the Red River.
A public hearing will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Four Points by Sheraton Winnipeg South Hotel, 2935 Pembina Highway, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3T 2H5.
While non-binding, these proposed nutrient target recommendations are designed to limit how much of the nutrients phosphorus and nitrogen are allowed into the river as it crosses the boundary between the United States and Canada.
Additionally, the IJC will be accepting comments by mail, email and online at www.ijc.org until February 28, 2020.
