Wahpeton Parks and Recreation schedule

Wednesday, June 24

— The Tri-State Safety Association meets at 11:30 a.m. at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.

— Kroshus & Krew performs for Music in the Park at 7:30 p.m. at the Band Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.

Thursday, June 25

— Steve Worner plays for Music4Life at 2 p.m. at the Siena Court parking lot.

Iowa State University announces spring 2020 dean’s list

AMES, Iowa — More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List.

Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.

Area student on dean’s list:

Krista Ann Erdahl, 4, veterinary medicine, Wahpeton, North Dakota

Local students named to MSU Moorhead dean’s list

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.

Area students on dean’s list:

Rachel Anderson, graphic communications, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota

Bradley Banken, advertising and public relations, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Katherine Betz, multimedia journalism, certificate in publishing, home school, Wolverton, Minnesota

Benjamin Brenden, communication arts and literature education, social studies, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay, Minnesota

Desiree Christenson, health services, administration, certificate in long term care administration, other — GED Minnesota, Doran, Minnesota

Madison Differding, elementary inclusive education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Joslyn Dupree, elementary inclusive education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Maggie Englund, elementary inclusive education, Breckenridge High School, Wahpeton, North Dakota

Mya Gietzen, social work, Kindred High School, Colfax, North Dakota

Emily Gilsrud, speech/language/hearing science, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton

Zachary Grohman, social studies, Breckenridge High School, Wolverton

Summer Hendrickx, social work, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Nina Jirak, health services administration, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Abby Kaiser, elementary inclusive education, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton

Madison King, elementary inclusive education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Rachel Loberg, elementary inclusive education, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton

Maggie Melkert, early childhood education, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay

Samantha Rae Meyer-Percales, social work, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton

Madison Nelson-Gira, photojournalism, broadcast journalism, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton

Jacie Osler, life science education, Kindred High School, Walcott, North Dakota

Sarah Peterson, social work, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay

Tyler Rittenhouse, business administration, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Tayla Sessing, BFA in art, art education, Ronald N. Davies High School, Wahpeton

Noah Stetz, communication studies, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Megan Strege, nursing, Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere, North Dakota

Preston Teske, elementary inclusive education, Fairmount High School, Fairmount

Titus Torkelson, entertainment industries and technology, home school, Foxhome, Minnesota

Cole Weets, finance, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay

Kennedy Wixo, social work, Wahpeton High School, Lidgerwood, North Dakota

