Wahpeton Parks and Recreation schedule
Wednesday, June 24
— The Tri-State Safety Association meets at 11:30 a.m. at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.
— Kroshus & Krew performs for Music in the Park at 7:30 p.m. at the Band Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.
Thursday, June 25
— Steve Worner plays for Music4Life at 2 p.m. at the Siena Court parking lot.
Iowa State University announces spring 2020 dean’s list
AMES, Iowa — More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.
Area student on dean’s list:
Krista Ann Erdahl, 4, veterinary medicine, Wahpeton, North Dakota
Local students named to MSU Moorhead dean’s list
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.
Area students on dean’s list:
Rachel Anderson, graphic communications, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota
Bradley Banken, advertising and public relations, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Katherine Betz, multimedia journalism, certificate in publishing, home school, Wolverton, Minnesota
Benjamin Brenden, communication arts and literature education, social studies, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay, Minnesota
Desiree Christenson, health services, administration, certificate in long term care administration, other — GED Minnesota, Doran, Minnesota
Madison Differding, elementary inclusive education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Joslyn Dupree, elementary inclusive education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Maggie Englund, elementary inclusive education, Breckenridge High School, Wahpeton, North Dakota
Mya Gietzen, social work, Kindred High School, Colfax, North Dakota
Emily Gilsrud, speech/language/hearing science, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton
Zachary Grohman, social studies, Breckenridge High School, Wolverton
Summer Hendrickx, social work, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Nina Jirak, health services administration, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Abby Kaiser, elementary inclusive education, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton
Madison King, elementary inclusive education, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Rachel Loberg, elementary inclusive education, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton
Maggie Melkert, early childhood education, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay
Samantha Rae Meyer-Percales, social work, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton
Madison Nelson-Gira, photojournalism, broadcast journalism, Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton
Jacie Osler, life science education, Kindred High School, Walcott, North Dakota
Sarah Peterson, social work, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay
Tyler Rittenhouse, business administration, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Tayla Sessing, BFA in art, art education, Ronald N. Davies High School, Wahpeton
Noah Stetz, communication studies, Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Megan Strege, nursing, Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere, North Dakota
Preston Teske, elementary inclusive education, Fairmount High School, Fairmount
Titus Torkelson, entertainment industries and technology, home school, Foxhome, Minnesota
Cole Weets, finance, Rothsay Public School, Rothsay
Kennedy Wixo, social work, Wahpeton High School, Lidgerwood, North Dakota
