CHI St. Francis Health will not hold Butterfly Ceremony
Again in 2021, CHI St. Francis Health will not be holding our Butterfly Ceremony to honor those currently living at, or in remembrance of a loved one, at the St. Francis Nursing Home. Instead we are asking for the community’s support by donating to this annual event through the CHI St. Francis Health Foundation.
At CHI St. Francis Health, we care deeply about the health and well-being of all, and our physicians, nurses, and caregivers are working hard to keep our communities safe and healthy. We ask you to join us in spreading kindness during this difficult time by helping those you can.
It’s during times like these that we realize all the things we are grateful for and the beauty of life. Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, and Father’s Day also bring about a special time of year for all of us to celebrate loved ones. They also bring memories of those we have lost and want to remember.
During this time, CHI St. Francis Health Foundation encourages you to donate in honor of, or in memory of, a loved one. Whether recognizing a family member, friend, or front-line workers, donating to the St. Francis Foundation is a very special way to honor and celebrate them.
A gift of any size will make an impact on our efforts to keep our communities healthy. Please join us in sharing human kindness. You can give online at sfcare.org or by mail – 2400 St. Francis Drive, Breckenridge, MN 56520. We are all in this together!
Wilkin County Historical Museum announces season opener
The Wilkin County Historical Museum reopens Tuesday, May 4 for the season. Hours are 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The season runs through October. Admission is free-will donation. Yearly memberships are $7.50 per person and lifetime memberships are $100.
The museum is located at 704 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge, Minnesota.
