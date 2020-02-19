High school bands to join NDSCS for Community Band Concert
Band students from Wahpeton High School and Breckenridge (Minn.) High School will join the Concert Band from North Dakota State College of Science to perform a 7 p.m. concert on Monday, Feb. 24.
The public is invited to the concert, which will be held in the Bremer Bank Theatre in the Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center on the NDSCS campus in Wahpeton. The combined band will be directed by Guest Conductor Dr. Sigurd Johnson from North Dakota State University.
Human Services accepting public comments on draft Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services is accepting public comments on its draft Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment to expand Medicaid coverage for in-home and community-based behavioral health services for children and adults. Comments will be accepted until March 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. Central Time.
The draft Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment allows North Dakota Medicaid to pay for additional in-home and community-based services for individuals with mental health conditions, substance use disorders and/or brain injuries. These services include housing, educational and employment supports; community transition services; peer support; care coordination; respite care and other supportive services.
The draft Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment is online at www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/1915i. Copies are also available upon request.
Individuals can submit comments online at www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/1915i. Comments will also be accepted by emailing bhbell@nd.gov, or calling toll-free 800-755-2719, 701-328-8958 or 711 (TTY), or by fax at 701-328-8979. Interested individual can also submit comments by mail to the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Behavioral Health Division, Attn: Bianca Bell, 1237 W. Divide Ave., Ste. 1C, Bismarck, ND 58505-1208.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.