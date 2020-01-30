Drive sober, keep penalties off roads during Super Bowl Weekend
FARGO — Millions of Americans will be huddled around their televisions for the big game this weekend, but it’s before and after Super Bowl watch parties that can be dangerous and deadly for motorists.
To promote safe driving and encourage motorists to plan ahead for getting home safely over the Super Bowl weekend, AAA is offering its free Tow to Go program.
For those who fail to plan ahead, Tow to Go is offered to both AAA members and non-members in North Dakota. This program provides a safe ride and tow home — within 10 miles — for the impaired operator and their vehicle.
Motorists may call Tow to Go from 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 through 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Tow to Go may not be available in some rural areas or during times of high call volume or severe weather conditions.
For details about the program visit AAA.com/Towtogo. For Tow to Go service call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Public power is reliable because Breckenridge Public Utilities is dedicated
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Breckenridge Public Utilities is a proud community member and we especially pride ourselves on reliability.
Reliability is central to the community we serve.
And it’s not just about the energy we take for granted in life’s daily routines. It’s the reliability required for situations that may be life or death.
Heat and power restored quickly after violent storms or natural disasters.
Powering lifesaving equipment at hospitals and clinics.
And reliable working technology at the schools we trust our children to.
Public power from Breckenridge Public Utilities is reliable because we’re dedicated to the work we do. We’re owned by the public and answer to the public. To us, there is no greater responsibility.
For more information contact Breckenridge Public Utilities at (218)643-4681 or www.breckenridgemn.net.
Pledge your heart to 4-H on Giving Hearts Day
FARGO — The North Dakota 4-H Foundation is participating in the 2020 Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour online fundraising event on Thursday, Feb. 13, that benefits nonprofit organizations in North Dakota and western Minnesota.
The North Dakota 4-H Foundation is a nonprofit organization that secures and manages financial resources to support and expand North Dakota’s 4-H programs and educational opportunities in areas such healthful living, engineering and technology, animal and plant sciences, environmental and earth sciences, communication and leadership.
“Your donation will help 4-H members across North Dakota to build confidence, creativity and curiosity through hands-on learning,” foundation manager Penny Dale said. “Being involved in 4-H helps them to become better leaders and learners, and develop the resiliency to thrive today and tomorrow.”
This is one of the few large fundraisers that solicit donations to support numerous 4-H programs, including extended educational experiences at the state and national level.
Research shows that youth who participate in 4-H do better in school, and they are four times more likely to contribute to their communities and two times more likely to make more healthful choices.
The first $8,250 raised for the North Dakota 4-H Foundation this year will be matched by seven donors: Great River Energy, Jim Kirkeide Memorial, Peterson Farms Seed, David and Julie Hassebroek, Proseed — Keith and Cathy Peltier, Eric and Suzanne Lahlum, and Greg and Lynae Lardy. The foundation’s goal is to raise $30,000.
Go to https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/27 to support the North Dakota 4-H Foundation on Giving Hearts Day.
Giving Hearts Day has raised more than $70 million since the first event in 2008. One hundred percent of the money goes to the participating charities.
