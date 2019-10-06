Bus carrying ND volleyball team crashes into moose
CRARY, N.D. (FNS) — A Ramsey County school bus driver crashed into a moose on Thursday, Oct. 3, while driving the Dunseith volleyball team home from an away game, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
Though the 24 students, coach and bus driver were unharmed, the moose did not survive the crash, Sgt. Ryan Panasuk said.
“They generally don’t do too well against large vehicles,” he said.
The bus driver, Curtiss Halvorson, 78, of Dunseith, was westbound on U.S. Highway 2 about 3 miles east of Crary in northeast North Dakota at 9:35 p.m. when he spotted a moose standing in the road, the release said. Halvorson, who was commandeering the 2019 International school bus, struck the animal but was able to safely stop the bus without veering into a ditch, according to troopers. Panasuk said Halvorson wouldn't have been able to stop the bus fast enough to prevent hitting the moose.
Dunseith Public Schools Superintendent David Sjol applauded Halvorson for how he handled the situation and said he was grateful that no one was hurt. Two students were checked by paramedics but didn't require treatment, the Highway Patrol said.
Students road to the games against Dakota Prairie High School on Thursday in two buses. Sjol said the second bus, which was carrying most of the varsity squad, was driving only a few minutes behind the bus that crashed. The junior varsity and c-squad teammates were on board the bus that crashed. Halvorson already had checked students for injuries before the second bus had arrived, Sjol said.
“Our students handled it well,” he said. “There were some nerves, of course. The bus driver did an excellent job. … They were a little shook up but nobody was hurt badly.”
The bus had significant front-end damage and could not be driven after the crash. The students crowded onto the second bus and drove to Devils Lake, where Sjol said another bus met them.
“We sent another bus down there and picked them up so they’d have more room,” he said. “It was pretty crowded, but they all fit for a little while.”
Sjol said it’s not uncommon to see moose near Dunseith roads, but Panasuk said this is the first time he’s heard about a bus striking one of the animals.
Sjol said he’s not sure yet if the vehicle is totaled or how much repairs could cost.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. Halvorson was wearing his seatbelt, and no charges were filed regarding the crash.
“It could’ve been a lot worse” Sjol said. “We were lucky, but accidents happen and we’ve just got to deal with it and move on.”
Crary is about 14 miles east of Devils Lake.
New information added to North Dakota education dashboard
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota school performance and accountability information has been integrated into the state’s "education dashboard," state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Friday, Oct. 4.
The dashboard allows visitors to the site to look up information by school, district, and on the state level. The North Dakota State Assessment and the ACT college entrance exam results are also available at insights.nd.gov/education.
Additional Information about the 2018-19 school year, including enrollment, demographics and graduation rates, as well as improvements in assessments and student's survey results can be found on the dashboard. Baesler shared that the website information must be reviewed by the school districts before they are posted.
“The dashboard offers North Dakotans a one-stop location to review important information about the performance of their public schools,” Baesler said. “Our taxpayers invest about $1 billion annually in our public school system, and they deserve easy access to information about how well it is working.
“We expect to make future improvements to our dashboard, and add even more information to it. We are also welcome to suggestions about what types of information North Dakotans would like to know about their schools, so we can add it to the dashboard."
Two rare planes on display at Minot air museum
MINOT, N.D. — Rare planes Fleetwings Sea Bird and Avro Avian are on display at the Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot.
The Fleetwings Sea Bird and Avro Avian are owned by Walt Bowe and his wife, Dr. Carlene Mendieta, of California. Mendieta was the guest speaker for an air museum event, "Women, Wine & Wings," held last month. There she spoke about flying the Avro Avian when she retraced aviator Amelia Earhart's 1928 record-setting cross-country flight in a similar plane.
The Sea Bird is an American-built amphibious aircraft of the 1930s.
"It was built in '36 and it was a rare airplane because only five of them were built by Fleetwings," said Glenn Blackaby, air museum curator. "It is the only one that still survives and it was the prototype so it was the first one."
It is not known what happened to the Avro Avian plane that Earhart flew for her 1928 flight cross country but Blackaby said the Avro Avian displayed in the air museum rolled off the production line two weeks before Earhart's plane did.
He said Avro, a British company, is famous for making the Lancaster, "which was the great bomber of World War II." He said Avro later made the Vulcan. The Vulcan is a jet-powered high-altitude strategic bomber,
The Fleetwings Sea Bird and Avro Avian can be see at the air museum through Oct. 13, the last day of the facility's season.
2 bicyclists killed in separate crashes in Minnesota
(FNS) – Two Minnesota bicyclists died after being struck by vehicles in separate crashes Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to authorities.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the first crash involved a 30-year-old bicyclist who was killed Tuesday morning in Waseca County, according to the State Patrol.
Anthony Michael Hodge, 30, of Waseca died in the crash, according to officials.
The State Patrol report gave the following details:
About 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old Waseca woman was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada north on Highway 13 near Blooming Grove Township when her vehicle "collided with a bicyclist," according to the State Patrol.
The second fatality took place about 6:55 p.m. in Santiago Township, according to the Sherburne County sheriff's office.
A 16-year-old girl driving a pickup truck struck 60-year-old bicyclist Ronald Harvey Otremba on 150th Avenue Southeast, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators said the road was narrow and that Otremba was riding in the east lane of the road between the fog and center lines of the road when he was struck and killed.
