Wahpeton man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
FARGO — United States Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced that on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter D. Welte sentenced Dustin James Gilleo, 33, Wahpeton, North Dakota, to serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by a 15 years of supervised release for the charge of transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual activity. Gilleo was further ordered to pay $100 in special assessments to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $900 in restitution to the North Dakota Crimes Victims’ Compensation.
NDSCS responds to Cass commissioners’ funding vote
WAHPETON — North Dakota State College of Science, which has campuses in Wahpeton and Fargo, is responding to a unanimous vote Tuesday, Jan. 21 by the Cass County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners will continue to look the possibility of supporting a proposed career workforce academy. Approximately $30 million is needed to begin the project and NDSCS was seeking $15 million from Cass County. No financial commitment was made Tuesday.
“We appreciate the continued support of the Cass County Commissioners for the development of a Career Workforce Academy,” NDSCS President Dr. John Richman said. “Our executive team looks forward to working with the commissioners as we continue our planning process.”
Farm management meeting set for Jan. 29 in Fargo
FARGO — The Northwest Farm Managers Association will hold its 111th annual meeting for producers and others interested in agriculture on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.
The presentations will provide information to help guide producers through the current challenges in agriculture.
Topics include farm financial management, farm labor management, economic application of precision ag technology, working effectively with lenders, understanding behavioral economics for better farm decision making, and grain market outlook and strategies.
The meeting speakers and their topics are:
• Past, Present and Future of Precision Agriculture – Terry Aberhart, Langenburg, Saskatchewan. Aberhart Farms Inc. has been a pioneer in precision agriculture, working closely with industry experts to gain efficiencies and operate a sustainable business. Aberhart will discuss what innovative practices have worked on his farm and the changes he sees in the future.
• Everything Agronomic is Economic — Dan Frieberg, Co-Founder of Premier Crop Systems, LLC, Des Moines, Iowa, has used crop data analysis for more than 20 years to drive better agronomic decisions and profits for growers across the Midwest by empowering them to test new products and refine input rates.
• Growing Our Future; Building a Legacy – Terry Aberhart will explain how to build a farm though measured financial management, strategic acquisition and management of farm capital assets, and creation of incentives and a positive work environment to attract and retain farm employees.
• Ways Behavioral Economics are Impacting Farm Decisions — Ray Massey, agricultural economist, University of Missouri, specializes in risk management and conducts research on decision making under uncertainty. Uncertainty can challenge decision making capacity, but there can be an upside to risk. Understanding how to make decisions in different situations can help producers improve management and negotiation skills.
• Farmer/Lender Relationship: How to Adjust for Adversity — Greg Goodman, Bachman Goodman Ag Services, Langdon, North Dakota. Goodman started his career with AgCountry FCS and served 10 years as chief credit officer for Choice Financial Group. He will provide insight on how producers can effectively work with financial institutions.
• Grain Market Outlook and Strategies — Brad Matthews, Roach Ag Marketing, Naperville, Illinois. Brad is a highly successful ag consultant working with producers throughout the Grain Belt region to create individualized market plans. He makes regular appearances on “U.S. Farm Report and Ag Day,” and will provide the 2020 grain market outlook.
The meeting is open to the public. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the meeting at 9 a.m. The fee for attending is $75, payable at the door. The fee includes a noon meal and breaks.
For more information, call 701-231-7393.
