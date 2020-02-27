FM-area police chase ends with five crashed vehicles, arrest
An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading a North Dakota Highway Patrol officer on a chase in the Fargo-Moorhead area, resulting in a chain reaction crash involving five vehicles.
The driver, Abdifatah Mohamud Jama of Moorhead, Minnesota, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, felony reckless endangerment and felony fleeing law enforcement.
The highway patrol reports a trooper observed a Chrysler traveling eastbound at mile marker 349 on I-94, traveling 83 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone at approximately 8:10 a.m. Feb. 26. The trooper attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver fled eastbound, reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour. While in North Dakota, the Chrysler struck another motorist and continued to flee. The other motorist was not injured, the highway patrol reported.
After a short time, the suspect’s vehicle entered Minnesota and exited I-64 at Exit 1 (Eighth Street exit), and struck a Dodge Ram pickup, which caused a chain reaction crash involving three more vehicles.
After crashing, the suspect was taken into custody.
The highway patrol was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, which is investigating the crash that occurred in Minnesota.
Free CPR Class offered at Breckenridge Library
MOORHEAD, MINNESOTA — The American Red Cross is offering a free Hands-Only CPR Class at the Breckenridge Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital each year. Get the information you need to save a life and help someone survive a cardiac emergency with this free class. No registration is required. The Breckenridge Public Library is located at 205 7th St. N.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.
Weekend activities
• Saturday, Feb. 29:
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
• Spring Fling Girls and Boys basketball tournaments at Wahpeton Schools
• Wahpeton Baseball tournament, 6 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center
Sunday, March 1:
• Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
• Open Gym at Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
• Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.