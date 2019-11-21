We want your good news
DeVries named NDFU September Top 5 Producer
North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance based in Jamestown, North Dakota, announced that Kyle DeVries of Wahpeton was a Top 5 Producer of Farmers Union Insurance Commercial Lines for the month of September. DeVries grew up in Wahpeton and has been an agent with Farmers Union Insurance for 10 years and is located at 521 Dakota Ave., across from the Daily News.
Gobble ‘til you Wobble fundraiser
Hoof Beats for Healing is holding a spaghetti dinner and dance benefit from 4-7p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the old Rothsay School House, located at 123 Second St. NW, Rothsay, Minnesota. Tickets are $5 at the door, the all ages dance is $10. All proceeds go to Hoof Beats for Healing Equine Assisted Therapy Program. Hoof Beats for Healing is a 501c(3) non-profit corporation.
Early deadlines for Thanksgiving week
Daily News and News Monitor will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving. Due to the holiday we will have early advertising deadlines. For the Friday, Nov. 29 Daily News, the advertising deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. For the Sunday, Dec. 1 Daily News, the advertising deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m.
For the News Monitor’s Tuesday, Dec. 3 edition, the advertising deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m.
Hoeven announces grants for rural education
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development has awarded funding from the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant program to two North Dakota groups for expanding rural education access. Details of the funding are as follows:
• Southeast Region Career and Technology Center – $390,475 grant for upgrading and replacing equipment, benefiting 1,607 secondary students and 280 adults.
• Bismarck State College – $214,366 grant for expanding the nursing education program and funding interactive, broadband facilities, benefiting up to 150 rural nursing students.
“These grants will help grow our health care workforce by providing equipment and broadband infrastructure that will enable North Dakota students to better access important career training, supporting development and growth in our rural communities,” Hoeven said.
