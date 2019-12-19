Wahpeton agriculture teacher selected for professional development scholarship
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Cassidy Ziesch, agricultural educator at Southeast Region Career & Technical Center – Wahpeton High School in Wahpeton, North Dakota, is one of a select group of agriculture teachers nationwide who received the 2019 Teachers Turn the Key (TTTK) professional development scholarship from the National Association of Agricultural Educators. As a scholarship recipient, Ziesch attended the NAAE annual convention in Anaheim, California, Dec. 3-7.
The Teachers Turn the Key scholarship brings together agricultural educators with two to four years of experience and immerses them in five days of professional development that addresses issues specific to the early years of teaching agriculture. Participants also have the opportunity to become involved in NAAE leadership and network with other NAAE convention attendees. TTTK awardees come away from the experience with a long-lasting peer cohort and tools.
CHI St. Francis Healthcare Campus’ blood drive brings in 28 volunteers
Breckenridge, MN – CHI St. Francis Healthcare Campus hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on Dec.12 at St. Francis Healthcare which helped collect a total of 26 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 28 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 23 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on December 12.
A total of three donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Mary Jacklitch, who coordinated the drive, and St. Francis Healthcare which sponsored the blood drive, as well as Aletha Krassin, who assisted the day of the drive.
Grant funding opportunities available from Minn. DNR
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces grant funding opportunities for park and trail projects across Minnesota. Applications are now being accepted for the following grant programs: outdoor recreation, natural and scenic area, regional trail, local trail connections and federal recreational trails.
Eligibility requirements, deadlines, and other details can be found on the DNR Web site at mndnr.gov
