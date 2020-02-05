Wahpeton Booster Club meeting Feb. 9
Wahpeton All Sports Booster Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 in the high school Commons. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
St. John’s parent/teacher conferences and Kindergarten registration
St. John’s School will be holding parent/teacher conferences on Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11 for preschool through sixth grade. Notes have been sent home with scheduled times. Please call the school at 642-6116 to reschedule if needed.
The school is currently registering for the 2020-2021 school year. If you are considering sending your child(ren) to St. John’s School, (4 year old preschool through 6th grade), please call 642-6116. Class sizes are limited. All faiths welcome.
School break for President’s Day
Wahpeton Public Schools and St. John’s School will be closed Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day. The schools will be in regular session Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Musical Art Club begins weekly practices
Musical Art Club met Feb. 3 at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge. Sixteen members were present at the monthly business meeting conducted by Lola Patnoude, vice president.
Weekly practices will be held during February, March, and April. The annual spring concert and scholarship fundraiser has been set for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the church. Melissa Frank will contact the women’s organization of the church in regard to serving lunch after the concert.
The Nominating Committee, comprised of Floss Johnson and Veronica Hecht, also was activated. Election of officers for 2020-2021 is scheduled for the March meeting. A possible change in the Program Committee (second half) will be decided at that time also.
Patnoude reviewed part of the club’s attendance policy; she also mentioned that Marlys Griggs, an inactive member, is now located in Breckenridge. A card from the membership will be sent.
Sandy Klindt and Kathy Klug will serve as co-hostesses following the Feb. 17 practice.
Youth ice fishing derby
The Neil E. Heitkamp Annual Youth Ice Fishing Derby is Saturday, Feb. 15 at Heitkamp Pond. Registration starts at 12 p.m., derby runs 1-3 p.m. The pond is located at 18205 75th St. SE in Wahpeton, just northeast of Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op. Door prizes for all participants, trophies for perch, sunfish, crappie and walleye. Holes will be pre-drilled and bait furnished, please bring your own gear. Open to ages 18 and under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.