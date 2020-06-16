Richland County Museum to remain closed for 2020
The Richland County Historical Society met recently and voted to remain closed for the 2020 open season. Sanitising and social distancing would be hard to enforce.
The board will work on projects and displays. The photo racks will be a priority. Anyone wishing to donate photos of Wahpeton and the surrounding communities is welcome to do so.
The “Wahpeton Through the Years” (second printing) and the new “Rosemeade Pottery Advertising” books are available.
To make arrangements for pick up and other questions phone 642-4813.
Wyndmere student on LATI President’s List
WATERTOWN, S.D. – Michael Cartney, Lake Area Technical Institute President, announces the current President’s List. The President’s List is a list of outstanding students who, through their initiative and ability, have indicated a seriousness of purpose in their educational program. The President’s List is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.
Local student Mckenzie Rhody, Wyndmere, North Dakota, is on the President’s List.
Nearly 5,100 Iowa State University students receive degrees this spring
AMES, Iowa – A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.
Local graduate from our area is:
• Wahpeton, North Dakota – Krista Erdahl, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude.
Draft 2021-2024 STIP ready for public comment until July 16, 2020
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has published a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and it will be available for comment from June 15, 2020 to July 16, 2020.
The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements that are funded with federal highway and transit monies.
Improvements include projects on the state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways, as well as busing programs, which will be funded with federal funds.
An electronic copy of the draft STIP is located on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page.
Comments on the Draft STIP should be submitted to the appropriate NDDOT contact listed below or by email to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line by July 16, 2020.
NDDOT District Offices:
Larry Gangl — Bismarck District (701) 328-6950
Jay Praska — Valley City District (701) 845-8800
Wyatt Hanson — Devils Lake District (701) 665-5100
Jim Redding — Minot District (701) 857-6925
Rob Rayhorn — Dickinson District (701) 227-6500
Les Noehre — Grand Forks District (701) 787-6500
Joel Wilt — Williston District (701) 774-2700
Bob Walton — Fargo District (701) 239-8900
