VCSU releases Dean’s Honor Roll for Spring Semester 2020

Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D., has released its Dean’s Honor Roll for spring semester 2020.

The Dean’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.

Area students on the Dean’s Honor Roll are:

• Hankinson — Abby Ardelle Bladow, Katelyn Jenene Loewen

• Wahpeton — Sarah Anne Coalwell

Wahpeton Parks and Recreation schedule

Wednesday, July 15:

• ‘On the Mend’ performs for Music in the Park at 7:30 p.m. at the Band Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.

• The Wahpeton Park Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Community Center.

Thursday, July 16:

• The Junior Wildlife Club meets at Chahinkapa Zoo at 6 p.m. for an African Conservation class.

• The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club meets at the Wahpeton Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

