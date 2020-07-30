Highway 13 lane closure
The contractor working on the Highway 13 Rehabilitation Project, west of Wahpeton, North Dakota will be closing the eastbound lanes on Highway 13 going into Wahpeton on Thursday July 30, 2020. Traffic traveling south bound on the 210 Bypass will be routed into Wahpeton by 79 ½ Street Southeast. The closure will be in place from 7 a.m. on July 30 through Saturday, Aug. 1.
Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 701-642-6565.
Construction on ND 13 intersection and ND 210 bypass near Wahpeton begins tomorrow
Construction is scheduled to begin on the North Dakota Highway 210 bypass ramp and the North Dakota Highway 13 intersection Thursday, July 30.
The following detour is in place on ND 13:
• Southbound motorists on Hwy 210 will be required to go west on ND 13 for one mile to the detour at 79 1/2 Street Southeast which will bring them back to ND 13 east of the work area.
Speed limits will remain as posted throughout the detour and drivers can expect minimal delays.
This concrete pavement repair project is expected to be completed by Saturday, August 1.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/
Highway 210 west of Breckenridge reopens to traffic
DETROIT LAKES, Minn.— Highway 210 west of Breckenridge has reopened to traffic. The road had been temporarily closed to thru-traffic while bridge crews completed scheduled maintenance on the Minnesota side of the bridge over the Red River.
Construction on County Road 20 near Fargo this week
Construction began County Road 20 near Fargo at the Interstate 29 interchange on Wednesday, July 29.
During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane on County Road 20 which is over I-29. Flaggers will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes.
The maintenance project is expected to be complete by the end of the week.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
Drive-through food distribution set for Aug. 3 at Wahpeton High School parking lot, 4-6 p.m.
USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, in partnership with the Great Plains Food Bank, will hold a drive-through food distribution from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Wahpeton High School.
This event is in response to COVID-19. The boxes are mixed produce which may contain apples, potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, onion, celery, lettuce and cabbage.
There are no income requirements and cars may begin lining up one hour prior to the start of distribution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.