Firefighters respond to Friday oven fire in Wahpeton
WAHPETON — A Wahpeton woman was checked out for smoke related injuries when a fire occurred in her electric oven Friday, Nov. 27. The oven was being cleaned when the fire started, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. It occurred in a first floor apartment at 347 12th St. North.
Damages were limited to a little bit of smoke, but firefighters quickly ventilated the smoke out and removed the oven from the apartment. The woman received no other injuries except for smoke exposure, Rubish said. In addition to the Wahpeton Fire Department, the Wahpeton Police Department and Ambulance Service Inc. responded.
American Legion Post 53 will not hold annual membership dinner
Due to the recent Minnesota Governor Executive Orders and the COVID-19 situation, Post 53 of the American Legion will not host their annual membership dinner/meeting on Friday, Dec. 18. At this time, the Post is not rescheduling this dinner.
If the situation improves, we will reconvene Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Essentia Health offering heart screen
Essentia Health in Fargo is now offering a heart screen, which can identify signs of heart conditions before symptoms appear. The screening is an affordable, painless and non-invasive way to detect heart disease in its early stages. You can trust the experienced experts at Essentia Health for a safe, accurate and comprehensive screening to keep your heart strong for a lifetime.
The heart screen costs $50 and includes the following:
• Lipid profile — lab test to measure cholesterol and heart disease risk factor
• Calcium scoring – a CT scan to check for deposits of calcium (hardened plaque) within the walls of your heart’s arteries
• EKG – an electrocardiogram (EKG) shows your heart’s electrical activity and heart rhythm
• Consult with a cardiology provider – assess your risk factors based on history and physical findings
The heart screen is suggested for men over age 40 and women over age 50 who have risk factors for heart disease and/or family history of early heart disease. The testing and consult with a provider take about two hours to complete. The provider will explain the results of your CT scan, EKG and lipid profile at the time of your consult and determine next steps in your care or treatment.
The heart screen is available to current Essentia Health patients and who are not.
If you are interested in scheduling a heart screen, please call Essentia Health Heart and Vascular Center at 701-364-BEAT. You can learn more about the heart screening here.
