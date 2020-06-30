Wahpeton Parks and Rec weekly schedule
Soggy Bottom Science Boys will perform for Music in the Park at the Band Shelter in Chahinkapa Park at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 4: A fireworks display is planned at dusk at the Chahinkapa Park football field.
Twin Town Gardeners Market new location
The Twin Town Gardeners Market will be held a new location this year, in the St. John’s School east parking lot at Second Street and Second Avenue North in Wahpeton.
The market runs 4-7 p.m. Thursdays July 9 through September.
COVID-19 postpones Club meetings
Musical Art Club has not met since March. We did not perform at St. Francis Home or the Leach Home, hold our annual spring concert and scholarship fundraiser, and are not participating in this summer’s Music in the Park. Needless to say, we’ve missed the singing together and our final dinner meeting. After all, MAC is a tri-county organization of women who like to sing!
Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood also hasn’t met since early March. This organization of Women Helping Women Reach for the Stars had hoped to hear a guest speaker (Emma Ihland, a Breckenridge High School student). They also were looking forward to the convention report by Linda Dietz or Barb Mohs, a summertime guest speaker and a social.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.