Car seat help is available during the pandemic
BISMARCK, N.D. – Ensuring a child’s car seat is used correctly is important, pandemic or not. According to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), there are many ways to get assistance with child passenger safety needs from a certified child passenger safety technician (CPST) while limiting face-to-face interactions.
Individuals are able to:
• Receive live assistance from a car seat manufacturer specialist (also a CPST). Visit jpma.org/page/carseathelp to find the manufacturer of your car seat.
• Connect virtually with a certified CPST through Zoom, Facetime, Teams or other electronic connections.
• Receive help from a certified CPST over the phone.
• If needed, meet face to face with a certified CPST who follows COVID-19 prevention measures. The caregiver and the CPST must wear a face mask while the CPST coaches the caregiver curbside on how to use the car seat.
How do you find a certified CPST? Visit the locators on these websites:
• National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats (scroll down to Car Seat Inspection)
• Safe Kids Certification: cert.safekids.org (select Find a Tech)
For additional information on child passenger safety, visit the NDDoH Child Passenger Safety Program website at health.nd.gov/north-dakota-child-passenger-safety or contact the NDDoH at 701-328-4533.
The North Dakota Department of Health is a partner in the Vision Zero primary traffic safety initiative. Help us eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes. Visit visionzero.nd.gov to learn more.
