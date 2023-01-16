WAHPETON — (FNS) The Moorhead, Minnesota, man accused of murdering his mother is headed back to Minnesota to face the charges.
About 24 hours after he allegedly killed his mother inside their Moorhead home on Dec. 1, detectives tracked James Kollie down to a laundromat in Wahpeton.
Since then Kollie has been fighting extradition back to Clay County to face the murder charge.
He’s accused of killing his mother 56-year-old Receia Kollie. Her body was found right inside the doorway to the home.
Police say she died from multiple stab wounds.
The Moorhead Police Department says the murder weapon has still not been found.
Detectives did not find any forced entry into the home.
According to the criminal complaint, Kollie showed no emotion about the fact his mother was dead, but was still angry she called the cops on him earlier in the week after he allegedly threatened to kill her when she asked him to go seek help for mental health issues.
Kollie was released from jail a couple days later and was not supposed to return home.
Since Kollie had refused to return to Minnesota, the governors of both states had to get involved.
The Clay County Sheriff says deputies will likely pick him up on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
A court date in Minnesota has not been set, but typically it will takes place within a day or two.
If convicted, Kollie faces up to 40 years in prison.