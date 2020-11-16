Leach Public Library has curbside only service
The Leach Public Library returned to curbside service only Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 only until further notice. Patrons can request items by logging into our website at www.leachlibrarywahpeton.org. under the “search the catalog” tab, using their library card number and last name as their password. Patrons may also call the library at 701-642-5732 for assistance. Once their requests are received by staff, patrons will be notified and staff will deliver to their vehicle at the west side curb near the book deposit.
Wahpeton, St. John’s schools Thanksgiving break
Wahpeton Public Schools and St. John’s School will dismiss at their regular times Wednesday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving vacation. Classes will resume Monday, Nov. 30. There will be no school Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
Sister Beads instructional video available through Lake Agassiz Regional Library
Learn how to create beaded earrings and collect all the necessary supplies from Breckenridge Public Library. Pick up a kit at the library or call 218-643-2113 to request using the library’s curbside delivery service. An instructional video will be available on larl.org/athome.
The video is hosted by Tawny Trottier Cale, an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe as well as a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Nation. She loves to share her beadwork knowledge with others, creating custom beadwork with her sisters under the name “Sister Beads.” In the video, she demonstrates how to make a pair of simple 3-loop earrings in black, blue or purple, along with the fire colors.
Theatre NDSU presents ‘The Velveteen Rabbit’
FARGO – Theatre NDSU, the production company at North Dakota State University, presents “The Velveteen Rabbit” from Nov. 7-29. A performance recording can be listened to anytime from Nov. 7-29!
The Velveteen Rabbit has one wish — to be real. But how? One night the toy fairy visits to give the Velveteen Rabbit her wish. The Velveteen Rabbit should be overjoyed, but she can’t. The boy who loves her is sick with scarlet fever and may die if she leaves with the toy fairy. What will she do? Margery Williams’ beloved tale is brought to life in this stage version for the whole family by Philip Grecian. Explore what it means to love and live without bounds.
Teachers and principals can receive free access for educational purposes to the Velveteen Rabbit by emailing Jess Jung at jessica.jung@ndsu.edu. Download a free study guide for K-6 learners at https://www.ndsu.edu/performingarts/theatre/shows/2020-21/velveteenrabbit.php.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.