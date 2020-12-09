NDHP has early morning pursuit Wednesday near Horace
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper responded to the call of a reckless driver that was eastbound from I-94 from around Casselton, North Dakota. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted, the patrol stated.
The driver then fled southbound on Cass County 15, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. The driver took several gravel roads in an attempt to elude the trooper before traveling eastbound on Cass County 14, according to the patrol.
"The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road just west of Horace, North Dakota, entered the north ditch and rolled," the patrol stated. "The driver was uninjured in the crash and refused medical attention."
The driver was identified as Michael Zaliznock of Williston, North Dakota. He is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension and fleeing a police officer.
Wahpeton schools announce Christmas dismissal dates
Wahpeton Public Schools and St. John’s School will be dismissing early Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, for Christmas vacation. Dismissal times are as follows:
• St. John’s School, Zimmerman Elementary — 12:50 p.m.
• Wahpeton Elementary — 1 p.m.
• Wahpeton Middle School — 1:20 p.m.
• Wahpeton High School — 1:30 p.m.
All classes will resume Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Wahpeton Booster Club meeting Sunday, Dec. 13
The Wahpeton All Sports Booster Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 in the Wahpeton High School Commons. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
DeVries recognized by North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Kyle DeVries, Wahpeton, was a top five producer of new FUMI commercial lines sales for North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance for the month of October, the company announced Tuesday, Dec. 8.
