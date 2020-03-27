Eagle Valley announces food bank opening day
CHRISTINE, N.D. — Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church will open its community food bank from 4-4:30 p.m. Monday, March 30.
“With so many facing staying home, illness and loss of income, the need is great,” office administrator Stacy Almendarez said. The community food bank is open to anyone in the community. There are no income guidelines. Distributable food is available from the Great Plains Food Bank, Fargo.
Eagle Valley is located at 17515 County Road 2 in Christine, North Dakota. Community members unable to visit during distribution hours can call 701-998-2067 to arrange deliveries.
Wahpeton DQ under new ownership, has re-opened
Wahpeton DQ in the Walmart shopping center is under new ownership and has reopened with drive-thru and carry out service only available at this time. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Minnesota Historical Society sites and museums to remain closed through May 1
For the continued safety of our staff and visitors and in compliance with Gov. Tim Walz’s March 25 executive order involving public accommodations, the Minnesota Historical Society will extend temporary closure of its historic sites and museums. All MNHS locations will remain closed to the public through May 1.
In addition, all public events, field trips and rentals are suspended through May 1.
MNHS leadership is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and is in regular contact with federal and state health officials.
For more information, visit our website at mnhs.org/covid-19.
Scam of the Week: Don’t fall for this ‘phony’ call
The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has caused a massive shift in the number of employees who are working remotely. From a cybercriminal’s perspective, this is a perfect opportunity for their social engineering scams.
Remember the following to help protect yourself from these types of scams:
• Never provide your personal information or work information over the phone unless you’re the one who initiated the call.
• Scammers can spoof any number they’d like. Therefore, even if a call looks like it’s coming from a legitimate source, it could be a scam.
• If you receive this type of call, hang up the phone immediately and notify the appropriate team in your organization.
