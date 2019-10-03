Preschool screening
Wahpeton Public School is conducting a preschool developmental screening for children who are or will be 4 years of age before Aug. 1, 2020. The screening will include areas of hearing, speech/language skills, academic skills and motor skills. Dates are 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Zimmerman Elementary School. Call 701-642-3050 to schedule an appointment. The screening is free of charge.
NDSCS to celebrate Homecoming Oct. 7-12, 2019
WAHPETON, N.D. — The community is invited to join North Dakota State College of Science as the College celebrates Homecoming during the week of Oct. 7-12, 2019 in Wahpeton, N.D. The public can show their Wildcat spirit and enjoy a full line-up of events for alumni and community members. The full schedule of events can be found online at ndscsalumni.com/homecoming.
The Wildcat Fangs 5K will be held Monday, Oct. 7, with check-in at 4:30 p.m. and the race beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Homecoming coronation will take place on Wednesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. in the Bremer Bank Theatre in the Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center.
A bonfire for NDSCS students will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 9-11 p.m. in the Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium parking lot.
A variety of events will take place on Friday, Oct. 11, including the Catbacker Luncheon at 11 a.m., followed by the Homecoming Pep Rally from 12-1 p.m., Culinary Arts food shows and campus tours.
Distinguished alumni and friends will be recognized as Homecoming Honorees during the Alumni and Friends Awards Recognition on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. at the Hektner Student Center.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Homecoming Parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a Tailgate Party, free with game admission, inside the Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium.
Wahpeton NDSCS’ two-day blood drive brings in 65 volunteers
Wahpeton, ND – Wahpeton NDSCS hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on September 24 and 26 at NDSCS Student Center which helped collect a total of 48 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 65 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 43 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Sept. 24 and 26. A total of five donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 22 people who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Greg Anderson, who coordinated the drive, and DECA which sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Emily Blazek, Kevin Revier, Logan Sperr, Karc Hibl, Cassidy Neidviedley, Katlyn Maynard, Meza Myer, Dakotah Kishe, and Kori Randle.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: March 2, 2020.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.