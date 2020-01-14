Wahpeton Public Schools, St. John’s School teacher inservice Jan. 21
Wahpeton Public Schools and St. John’s School will not be in session Monday, Jan. 20, due to a teacher inservice day. Classes will resume at the regular time on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Souper Bowl is Thursday, Jan. 30
The annual Souper Bowl will feature a dozen kinds of soup, bread and bars. Free-will donations will be matched through the Giving Hearts Day Fund will all be donated directly to the Red River Children’s Advocacy Center in Fargo.
The Souper Bowl runs 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the basement of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton.
12th Annual Chili Cook Off fundraiser
The public is invited to Three Rivers Gymnastics 12th Annual Chili Cookoff fundraiser, running 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Wahpeton Community Center.
Categories are Best Red, Best White, Best Named Chili, Most Creative Theme and Grand Champion.
Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 pre-sale at Three Rivers Gymnastics or from any team gymnast. All tickets include a sample of each chili and a bowl of your favorite.
University of Jamestown releases Fall 2019 Dean’s List
JAMESTOWN, ND – Area students recognized with this award have met the academic criteria to be named on the Fall Semester Dean’s List. They are:
• Connor Barton of Wyndmere, North Dakota
• Jaidyn Sander of Hankinson, North Dakota
• Malena Jirak of Breckenridge, Minnesota
Iowa State honors December graduates
AMES, Iowa – More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).
Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.
The local student who graduated is Michael Withuski, with a degree in Master of Engineering, Civil Engineering, from Wahpeton, North Dakota.
KnowBe4 Secu
rity Tips — Post-its are not for passwords
Do you keep a login and password written down on a Post-it or piece of paper near your desk?
If so, you should get rid of it by following your company’s sensitive document disposal policy.
If your company does not have such a policy, you should use a paper shredder to dispose of the Post-it. Do not simply place the Post-it in the trash.
While it may be tough to remember a login and password for all of the sites and portals you belong to, writing the passwords down on a piece of paper, or keeping them in an unsecured document on your computer, is a bad habit to have.This can put you and your entire company at risk.
Try to use passwords that are easy for you to remember, but hard for others to guess.
