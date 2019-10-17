Richland County Highway Department extends harvest permits
Richland County has decided to extend the 30-day harvest permits an additional 30 days. With the wet fall conditions hampering the harvest process, it appears that most 30-day permits will expire before the harvest is completed. Anyone with a valid 30-day Richland County harvest permit will be able to continue using the permit for an additional 30 days after the listed expiration date on the permit. All new harvest permits purchased in the remainder of the 2019 harvest season shall be valid for 60 days.
The wet conditions may at times create situations where mud has been left on the roadway. Richland County asks that farmers be diligent in removing any debris from roadways in a timely manner to prevent safety hazards as per Richland County Ordinance No. O-18. Although most farmers are good at removing the hazard, many roads may be slippery. The Richland County Highway Department urges motorists to stay alert for trucks and other farm vehicles, and to use extreme caution while traveling on all roadways within the County
Flags flown at half-staff in honor of Congressman Elijah E. Cummings
BISMARCK –Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, who passed away Thursday at age 68.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has also ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota beginning immediately until sunset on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Rep. Cummings represented the people of Baltimore in Maryland’s Seventh Congressional District since 1996.
The directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.
Deer hunts are taking place at many Minnesota state parks this fall
Special hunts to prevent overpopulation of deer will take place this fall at several Minnesota state parks. Access to the parks will vary during these hunts. Some parks will remain open to all visitors, some will have limited access for the general public, and some will be open only to hunters with special permits (closed to the general public).
For a list of parks that are open, partially open or closed during the 2019 hunting season, visit the state parks hunting page or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.