Firearm Safety Class set for Wolverton, Minn., area
American Legion Post No. 370, Wolverton Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are sponsoring a firearm safety class beginning Monday, March 2 at the Wolverton Fire Hall. The course runs 7-9 p.m. and will meet each week for six weeks. Class registration fee is $7.50.
Participants must be at least 11 years of age by March. Adults are also welcome to take the course or audit. Instructors can be contacted for more information: Joe Charon, 701-540-7448; Ross Aigner, 218-995-2173; or Myron Taasaas, 218-585-4158. The conservation officer for the course is Steven Chihak.
Breckenridge Library announces Community Education Classes
The Breckenridge Public Library has partnered with Breckenridge Community Education to offer sessions to help attendees get the most out of their library card. These classes are offered free-of-charge and will be held at the Breckenridge Public Library. On Thursday, February 13 at 6 p.m., the library will host a class focusing on downloading eBooks and eAudiobooks.
Two further sessions on navigating the library’s catalog of books, movies and more will be held on Thursday, February 20 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m. Each class is limited to six attendees, so registration is required. To register, call Community Education at 218-643-6822 or visit the Breckenridge Community Education website to register online.
For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.
Explore Minnesota invites followers to partake in the #ChillOutChallenge
Explore Minnesota is gearing up to send four local influencers on their own Minnesota-style winter adventures as part of the new #ChillOutChallenge social promotion.
The #ChillOutChallenge will be promoted on Explore Minnesota’s and the influencers’ channels as a way to entice their followers to post pictures and videos of themselves participating in their favorite winter activity and to inspire travelers to try something new.
Social media users who use the hashtag will be entered to win a Minnesota-made swag box. Each week during the promotional period (Feb. 6-March 4), entries will be judged and two lucky participants will be selected to win a prize box.
