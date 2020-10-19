Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club shares recent highlights
WAHPETON — The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club is having a busy fall. Here’s what’s new.
We were able to contribute $500 to Chahinkapa Zoo's fall fundraiser. The annual Hunters Smoker will not be held this fall. A 10-gun raffle will be held instead.
Eagle Scouts Wauker Spanel and Shea Truesdell taught a Wilderness Survival class to Junior Wildlife Club members. Truesdell reported on his Eagle Scout project, a club partnership installing five benches at the Kidder Recreation Area along the Red River.
The club voted to sponsor a Wounded Warriors hunt in April 2021. Youth and special hunt chairs were thanked for their successful efforts, including Dylan Teberg (Canada geese), Kevin Manock (waterfowl), Mark Althoff (pheasants) and Abby Carlson (ladies).
Rothsay’s blood drive brings in 18 volunteers
ROTHSAY, Minn. — The community of Rothsay, Minnesota hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, Thursday, Oct. 15. Held at the community center, it helped collect a total of 17 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 18 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 16 individuals were able to donate. One donor also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There was one donor who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to the community center, for providing a space for the blood drive, as well as Avis Wiese, who assisted the day of the drive.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region. The blood supply is dependent on selfless donations from volunteer donors to ensure the lifesaving needs of the region are met.
About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. Those relying on blood in the region receive that life saving blood from Vitalant.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.
Dakota Valley Electric Operation Round Up charitable fund seeks applications
Since 2002, the Dakota Valley Electric Operation Round Up board (ORU) has approved charitable grants totaling $369,520.
The grants were made possible through the generosity of Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative members who participate in ORU, a volunteer program in which customers agree to have their utility bills rounded up to the next dollar amount.
While the majority of ORU grants have been made to individuals to assist with medical needs, please remember that these funds are also available to local nonprofit organizations to help with community-sponsored projects.
These community projects can be large or small. The total grant amount that can be approved for any individual or organization is capped at $2,500 per year.
Operation Round Up has helped with preschool programs, service dog programs, community park improvements and more in the past.
The Operation Round Up board will be meeting again in November to award grants, so if you know of a nonprofit organization, or individual, worthy of consideration, please apply before Wednesday, Oct. 28.
ORU grant applications can be downloaded from the cooperative’s website, www.dakotavalley.com. You may also contact Michelle Berry at 800-342-4671 or by emailing her at michelleb@dakotavalley.com.
