St. Catherine’s housing elderly displaced after Fargo fire
WAHPETON — St. Catherine’s Living Center, a Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton facility, is housing displaced residents of the Elim Rehab and Care Center, Fargo. The center caught fire Thursday, Jan. 23, displacing 111 residents. St. Catherine’s was housing 11 displaced residents as of Friday, Jan. 24.
Ruby’s Pantry will be offered Monday
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — The next Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry will be on Monday, Jan. 27 at Inspiration Church, 1130 N. Main St. in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Participants are to bring a $20 dollar donation for an abundance of food. Please bring plastic totes for the food. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the distribution starts at 6 p.m.
There are no income guidelines. Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry is open to anyone who is hungry. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend.
Optimists holding annual spelling bee
WAHPETON — The Wahpeton Optimist Club will sponsor their annual spelling bee at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. It will be held in the auditorium of Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
Winners will be determined as follows: Champion (Best Speller), 5th Grade; Champion, 6th Grade; Champion, 7th Grade; Champion, 8th Grade.
The bee will include a written test and spelling contest. Awards will be presented at approximate 8:15 p.m.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library closing for Presidents’ Day
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. —All Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) branches and LINK sites will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 for President’s Day. Regular hours of operation will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.
LARL’s branch libraries include the Breckenridge Public Library. The library is part of a consolidated system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org.
