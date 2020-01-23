P.E.O. chapters observe Founders’ Day together
WAHPETON — On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Chapter B, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Chapter J, Wahpeton, gathered at The Village on River’s Edge in Wahpeton to celebrate the P.E.O. Sisterhood’s Founders’ Day.
Thirty P.E.O.’s attended the event, which began with a light lunch followed by a program, written by Linda Thulen, that was both entertaining and informational. Hostesses were Mary Jacklitch, Jean Freden and Laurie Bock.
The P.E.O. Prime Time Players, comprised of members representing the seven founders (who wore long white aprons, replicas of those worn by the founders), three blind mice and two narrators, presented “Three Blind Mice Seeking Seven Founders.” P.E.O was founded at Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, on Jan. 21, 1869.
At the close of the program, Kristen Meindl, Chapter B president, welcomed everyone and invited attendees to introduce themselves. Once again, this proved to be an informational, entertaining activity. Judy McDaniel, president of Chapter J, expressed a thank you on behalf of her chapter, stating how enjoyable it had been to participate in the observance.
The chapters then held their own business meetings in separate rooms.
A monetary gift will be given by Chapter B to each of the seven philanthropic projects of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the two Minnesota P.E.O. projects. Emma Ihland, who applied for a Star Scholarship (Star) last fall, will also receive a scholarship from the chapter in May.
Star, the newest philanthropic project, was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year.
Rene Hasbargen and Meindl reported on the regional conference they had attended at Cross Lake, Minnesota. Correspondence included notification that Emmy Erbes has repaid her Educational Loan Fund loan, a thank you note from Carol Poppel and an update on Sedona Herding, who graduated from Cottey College last spring and is continuing her education in Washington state.
The next Chapter B meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Sue Petersen and Mary Jean McCartney as hostesses. The President’s Letter, a summary of the chapter’s past year, will be presented by Meindl.
North Dakota Department of Commerce reminds of deadline for grant funds
BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced organizations wishing to apply for AmeriCorps Grant funds are required to provide a letter of intent by Friday, Jan. 24.
Interested organizations should visit workforce.nd.gov or contact Ryan Volk at 701-328-6048 or rdvolk@nd.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.