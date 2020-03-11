U of M suspends in-person instruction at all campuses
University of Minnesota leaders said Wednesday the system is suspending in-person instruction across the five campuses and moving to online instruction as a precaution against COVID-19.
The university said it will extend spring break on the Duluth, Rochester, and Twin Cities campuses until March 18, when students will resume classes through online or alternative instruction.
Following that break, as well as spring break on the Crookston and Morris campuses scheduled for next week March 16-20, all students on all campuses will be taught virtually through at least Wednesday, April 1, the university said in a statement.
The Minnesota State system, which includes the state’s two-years schools and seven regional universities, said Wednesday that its leaders have not yet decided on whether to move classes online but are in ongoing discussions with university presidents and faculty.
Outside of the classroom changes, the University of Minnesota system campuses will continue normal operations for now, including residence halls, dining services, and other student services. Officials say there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the system.
BCBSND responds to COVID-19 outbreak
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota said in a release Wednesday that its members will have the coverage they need for health care if and when they need it including coronavirus testing and treatment. BCBSND will waive any cost-sharing, including co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance for CDC-recommended testing of COVID-19. The insurance company will also waive cost-sharing for in-network provider office visits, urgent care center and emergency room visits when testing for COVID-19.
Effective Tuesday, March 10, BCBSND has increased access to prescriptions by allowing pharmacies to refill prescriptions earlier than typically allowed.
The company also is promoting online doctor visits to reduce the strain on the healthcare system and limit the unnecessary spread of disease.
Members can visit www.amwell.com and enter the service code BCBSND to use the online doctor visit service if it’s covered in their plan.
