Wahpeton schools schedule Kindergarten registration
Wahpeton schools’ kindergarten registration will be held from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11. Registration will also be held from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13, all at Zimmerman Elementary School, located at 508 Ninth St. N., Wahpeton. Bring your child’s birth certificate. Your child must be age 5 by Aug. 1, 2020 to enter kindergarten.
Dementia Care training in Wahpeton Jan. 27
The North Dakota Dementia Services Program will present Best Practices in Dementia Care: A Professional Training on Monday, Jan. 27. Attendees will learn how to implement person-centered care in all aspects of dementia care as well as learn appropriate dementia care techniques in line with nationally recognized Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice recommendations in five key areas. The program is free and CEUs are available.
The course runs 12:30-4:30 p.m., bring your own sack lunch, snacks and beverages will be provided.
The training will be at Red River Human Services Foundation TRAC, located at 207 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton. Park in the Sixth Street lot and use west entrance. Registration required, call 701-277-9757.
Fargo-Moorhead Women’s March this Saturday
The Fargo-Moorhead Women’s March will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at NDSU Memorial Union Ballroom, 1401 Administration Ave, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visit http://www.fmwomensmarch.com/ for more info.
Giving Hearts Day offers new giving options
Now in its 13th year, Giving Hearts Day has a number of exciting announcements to make for the 2020 event that will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13.
This year, donors are able to pre-schedule a gift to one of the nearly 500 participating charities. All they have to do is visit GivingHeartsDay.org, make sure the “Schedule This Gift” option is selected during checkout, and the gift will be processed on Giving Hearts Day.
Back this year are Giving Hearts Day gift cards. Gift cards can be purchased in any amount ($10 minimum), and the recipient of the gift card is able to make a donation to the charity of their choice. They are available at GivingHeartsDay.org, with three delivery options available: electronic, mail, and in-person pick-up.
In addition to record charity participation, Giving Hearts Day 2020 is anticipating historic highs in involvement from regional schools and businesses. 30 schools will be helping to cultivate the next generation of givers, and 180 businesses plan to help their employees realize the joys and benefits of giving.
People can also text GHD20 to 33777 and like the Giving Hearts Day Facebook page to receive updates and reminders.
