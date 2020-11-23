Library system to close Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving holiday
All Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) branches and LINK sites will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
LARL’s branch libraries are located in Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL’s LINK sites are found in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org.
Turkey Federation to present birds for traditional Thanksgiving pardoning, make charitable donation
BISMARCK, N.D. – Members of the North Dakota Turkey Federation on Tuesday, Nov. 24, will present Gov. Doug Burgum and Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Tom Bodine with a pair of live turkeys for the traditional Thanksgiving pardoning, while highlighting the important work of two local charitable organizations.
The Turkey Federation will donate a dozen frozen turkeys each to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck. North Dakota has nine farms raising turkeys, producing about 1 million turkeys annually.
