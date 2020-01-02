Hunters can find CWD test results online
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Hunters can find chronic wasting disease test results of deer they harvested on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/cwdcheck. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations of deer that tested positive, and statistics.
Any additional deer harvested during current and upcoming Minnesota deer seasons that test positive for CWD will be reported on this CWD results webpage. The DNR will directly notify any hunter who harvests a deer that tests positive.
Minnesota is one of several states relying on the same laboratory to process hunter-harvested samples, and because of the large amount of samples the laboratory is processing, there may be delays. The DNR appreciates the patience of hunters still waiting for test results from their deer.
Fisher and marten trapping season changes
ST. PAUL, Minn — Trappers are reminded that season dates have changed for several species.
The fisher and marten season was open Saturday, Dec. 21, through Sunday Dec. 29, and fur registration was Tuesday, Dec. 31. The bobcat season is open from Dec. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and fur registration will be Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The river otter season (currently open) will continue to be open through Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and fur registration will be Jan. 28. These dates can be found in the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations, on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting.
Registration open for DNR winter outdoors workshop for women
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Women can sign up for a January weekend workshop that will include classes on archery, canning, climbing, dark house fishing, fly fishing, hiking, knots, rifle shooting, scouting for wildlife, snowshoeing, trapping, turkey hunting, wood burning design and wild game cooking.
The winter workshop is Friday, Jan. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Audubon Center of the North Woods in Sandstone, Minnesota, and is organized by the Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Program of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
A winter workshop schedule with a registration form is available at mndnr.gov/bow.
Northern pike anglers and spearers reminded of zone regulations
ST. PAUL, Minn. — As cold temperatures continue to make ice on Minnesota lakes, ice anglers and spearers gearing up for winter fishing action are reminded that northern pike zone regulations apply. The regulations went into effect in May 2018 and created three distinct zones in the north-central, northeastern and southern parts of the state.
The northern pike regulations apply to inland waters but do not affect border waters or individual lakes, rivers and streams that have their own special regulations for northern pike. Special pike regulations are in place on about 95 waters and always take precedence over statewide regulations.
Specific regulation details can be found on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/pike or in the Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet online at mndnr.gov/regulations/fishing. Anglers also can find ice safety guidelines at mndnr.gov/icesafety.
