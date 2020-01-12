Soil Health Café Talk set for Jan. 15
The North Dakota State University Extension’s Richland County office is hosting a Soil Health Café Talk from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton. Aaron Daigh will join us for this talk.
Aaron’s research focuses on soil physics (i.e. water movement, soil temperature, etc.). He has completed many tillage research projects including a local project with plots in Barney and Mooreton, North Dakota and Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Luke Ressler will also appear for the café talk. He is a farmer in the Hillsboro, North Dakota area and a member of the soil health team.
With the harvest challenges farmers faced in 2019, this is a good opportunity to discuss options for unplanted, unharvested or acres that were not worked this fall. There is no need to register and lunch is provided.
For more info on Soil Health Café talks throughout the state and the NDSU Soil Health Program check out www.ndsu.edu/soilhealth.
Wilkin County Historical Society sets annual meeting date
The public is invited to the annual meeting of the Wilkin County Historical Society at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Breckenridge Public Library. There will be an election of officers and directors.
A program will be given by Tom and Bill Haire, who will show artifacts they have found over the years in our area.
Refreshments will be served.
Fairmount Community Center to host blood drive
For more than 40 years, January has been recognized as National Blood Donor Month. To help ensure a lifesaving supply of blood, United Blood Services has joined with other blood centers around the country, stressing the importance of donating blood.
The process takes less than an hour, and Vitalant provides a free total cholesterol test.
The next opportunity is from 1:45-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Fairmount Community Center.
University of Minnesota Duluth announces Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2019
DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2019. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The fall Dean’s List includes local student Mary E Conzemius, SR, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, Health Care Management B B A, of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
