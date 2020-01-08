Goehring encourages producers to keep lines of communication open
BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging farmers and ranchers to keep the lines of communication open in the uncertain farm economy.
“I urge producers to talk with their lender, FSA agent and insurance agent,” Goehring said. “It’s always good to be proactive and let them know your situation. I’m a farmer myself so I know that it isn’t always an easy conversation to have but if they don’t know, they won’t be able to help.”
Goehring also said that credit counselors with the North Dakota Mediation Service, a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, are available to those who need them at 1-844-642-4752.
Alexandria Technical & Community College’s Dean’s List for fall 2019
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – Gregg Raisanen, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Alexandria Technical & Community College recognizes individual students for academic excellence during fall 2019.
Matthew Gereszek of Hankinson, North Dakota, was named to the Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher Fall Semester 2019.
Public comments sought on water issue
FARGO – The International Joint Commission (IJC) is seeking public comments on proposed recommendations for nutrient pollution targets for the Red River.
While nonbinding, these proposed nutrient target recommendations are designed to limit how much of the nutrients phosphorus and nitrogen are allowed into the river as it crosses the boundary between the United States and Canada. This should improve water quality along the Red River. This should also assist with reducing algal blooms on Lake Winnipeg.
The IJC will be holding a public hearing Jan. 16, 2020 in Fargo, North Dakota at the Delta Marriott Fargo, located at 1635 42nd Street SW. The hearing is scheduled to run from 7-9 p.m. Additionally, the IJC will be accepted comments by mail, email and online at www.ijc.org until Feb. 28, 2020.
Once finalized, these nutrient targets will be recommended to the two federal governments. Canada and the United States would then make the decision how, when and if to implement them.
The IJC’s International Red River Board developed these targets. The board has a water quality mission assigned by the two federal governments. Its full report can be found here: https://ijc.org/sites/default/files/2019-10/ConsensusReport_March8Final.pdf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.