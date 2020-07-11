Detour to be placed on I-29 off ramp and ND Hwy 13 interchange near Wahpeton
A detour will be in place on the northwest off ramp of the southbound I-29 and North Dakota Highway 13 interchange starting July 13. The project consists of concrete pavement repair and asphalt preservation from Wahpeton to the N.D. Hwy 13 and Interstate-29 interchange.
The detour is located at I-29 exit 23A. Drivers will be directed onto N.D. Hwy 13 east. Drivers planning on going west on N.D. Hwy 13 will be directed to an intersection just east of the interchange where they can safely U-turn and move onto the N.D. Hwy 13 westbound lanes. All other entrance and exit ramps at the interchange will be open.
The detour is expected to be in place throughout the week. Minimal delays are expected.
During the project
• Motorists will be required to follow detour signs
• Speed through detour reduced to 45 mph
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
VCSU releases President’s Honor Roll for Spring Semester 2020
Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D., has released its President’s Honor Roll for spring semester 2020.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a 4.0 grade point average.
Local students on the President’s Honor Roll are:
• Emma Jean Schafer, Lidgerwood
• Isaac Daniel Samuels, Wahpeton
C
olumbia College Chicago names Dean’s List students
CHICAGO — Columbia College Chicago has named the students included on the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 term. They were chosen based on superior academic performance, including earning a 4.00 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
One area student was named to the list:
Peyton Waldera, Breckenridge, Minnesota, urban, popular and contemporary music
Columbia College Chicago is a private, nonprofit college with a curriculum blending creative and media arts, liberal arts and business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.