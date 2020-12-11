Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative holds shareholder meeting
WAHPETON — Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative's 48th Annual Shareholder Meeting was held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Director elections were held at the beginning of the meeting. Management reports followed director elections, and focused on the results of processing the 2019 crop, and provided an update on processing of the 2020 crop to date.
Presentations also focused on improving crop quality, factory operations efficiency, and cost reductions to improve shareholder and grower returns. Additionally, meeting participants heard updates from the Cooperative’s marketing partners, United Sugars and Midwest Agri-Commodities, regarding sugar and co-product marketing results for the 2019 crop.
Elections were held for the Factory East, Hawes and Lehman districts. Current directors Troy Koltes, Breckenridge, Minnesota, representing the Hawes District, Chad Westrom, Elbow Lake, Minnesota, representing the Lehman District, and Pat Freese, Kent, Minnesota, representing the Factory East District were each re-elected for another three-year term.
Board officers, elected by the full board of directors, are: Pat Freese, Kent, Chairman; Tim Deal, Doran, Minnesota, Vice Chairman; Carson Klosterman, Wyndmere, North Dakota, Secretary; and Kevin Etzler, Breckenridge, Treasurer.
The board also approved the continued appointments of Kurt Wickstrom as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Simone Sandberg as Legal Counsel and Recording Secretary.
