Social Security and household workers
Do you plan to pay a cleaning person, cook, gardener, babysitter, or other household worker at least $2,200 in 2020? This amount includes any cash you pay for your household employee’s transportation, meals, and housing. If you will pay at least $2,200 to one person, you have some additional financial responsibilities.
When you pay at least $2,200 in wages to a household worker, you must do all of the following:
• Deduct Social Security and Medicare taxes from those wages.
• Pay these taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
• Report the wages to Social Security.
For every $2,200 in wages, most household employees earn credits toward Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage. To learn more about credits, see “How your household worker earns credits for Social Security” below. Generally, people need 10 years of work to qualify for:
• Retirement benefits (as early as age 62).
• Disability benefits for the worker and the worker’s dependents.
• Survivors benefits for the worker’s family.
• Medicare benefits.
You can learn more about reporting household worker income at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10021.pdf.
U.S Census is hiring
The U.S. Census launches March 12 and recruits are needed. Competitive pay and flexible schedules. For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.
NDDOT partners with NPUASTS to enhance emergency response
In preparation for spring flooding, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) announced a new plan to help improve and supplement its current unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) program.
The plan will provide UAS flight operations and capture photo and video for the NDDOT to enhance emergency response to state flooding.
NPUASTS will utilize its own resources and local vendors to accomplish the emergency response efforts.
The latest partnership is part of an ongoing relationship with NPUASTS designed to provide operational efficiencies, create new opportunities, build industry to grow the economy and reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries.
For more information on North Dakota’s UAS Integration Pilot Program visit our webpage at www.dot.nd.gov/uas/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.