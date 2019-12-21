Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry is Monday, Dec. 23
The next Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry will be on Monday, Dec. 23 at Inspiration Church, 1130 N. Main St. Breckenridge, Minnesota. Participants are to bring a $20 dollar donation for an abundance of food. Please bring plastic totes for the food. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the distribution starts at 6 p.m. There are no income guidelines. Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry is open to anyone who is hungry. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend.
Breckenridge High School’s blood drive brings in 40 volunteers
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. – Breckenridge High School hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Breckenridge High School which helped collect a total of 35 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 40 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 30 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive. A total of five donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 26 people who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Emily Mertes, who coordinated the drive, and Student Council which sponsored the blood drive.
Remembering the Brave Christmas Tree Project
The Remembering the Brave Christmas Tree Project honors those that have died due to war – including suicide, military-related cancer including exposure to Agent Orange and active duty deaths – from WWI to present.
“The families have to contact us to request their loved ones honored. This year we had more than 700 heroes requested,” said Michelle Trullinger, whose family runs the project.
For Wahpeton, the group has honored David Kuehl, Keenan Cooper, Woody Keeble (war injuries contributed to his death) and Jon Hafner from WWI, Hafner, Miller Ross American Legion Post.
For more information on the organization, visit rememberingthebrave.org, or call Trullinger at 303-304-9388 or email mtrullinger@yahoo.com.
