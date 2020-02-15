Spring in to save a life
Spring is the season when life is renewed. One important way to renew life is to give blood at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2. Each blood donation can help multiple patients such as preemies, surgery patients and cancer patients.
By giving blood, donors help replenish the community blood supply which can be used by relatives, friends or neighbors. Blood can be stored for only 42 days, so a continual fresh supply is critical and can only come from volunteer blood donors.
To sign up to help save a life, contact St. Catherine’s Living Center to make an appointment or go to www.vitalant.org sponsor code: WahpetonBreck.
Vitalant, formally United Blood Services is the sole provider of blood and blood products to patients in almost 70 area hospitals. To meet daily patient needs, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed every day.
2 eggs for young eagle pair on DNR EagleCam
Record numbers of viewers are watching a Minnesota bald eagle pair on the Department of Natural Resources EagleCam (https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/features/webcams/eaglecam/index.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery), especially now that the young pair are caring for two eggs in the nest. This time of year is also when people can help the state’s wildlife with matched donations using the simple checkoff on Minnesota tax forms.
The EagleCam is just one of many ways the Nongame Wildlife Program helps hundreds of wildlife species. The program focuses on helping animals that aren’t hunted, from eagles and loons to turtles and butterflies. Many of these species are rare and vulnerable to decline, especially in light of a changing climate. Line 22 of the Minnesota income tax form – marked by a loon – provides individuals with an opportunity to invest in the future of non-game wildlife.
When taxpayers designate an amount they would like to donate to the Non-game Wildlife Program, their tax-deductible donations are matched one-to-one by state critical habitat license plate funds. These donated and matched dollars are the foundation of funding for the work of the Non-game Wildlife Program.
Over the program’s 43-year history, it has played an important role in the recovery of bald eagles, trumpeter swans, eastern bluebirds, peregrine falcons and many more species.
For more information on the DNR Nongame Wildlife program, its success stories and ways to volunteer and donate, visit mndnr.gov/nongame.
