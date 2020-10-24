Ruby's Pop Up Pantry returning

Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at 1130 Main St., Breckenridge, Minnesota. Ruby’s will again take place outside.  Guests are to register in advance at www.rubyspantry.org to guarantee a food bundle.  If guests do not register in advance, they are to bring a $20 donation to be taken that day. Plenty of food bundles will be available. We need volunteers more than ever.

South Dakota State University announces dean's list

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The following Minnesota students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University.

Breckenridge, Minnesota – Amy Kate Bakken*, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Kyla Ann Diaz*, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Tags

Load comments