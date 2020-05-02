Wanted: Art donations
The Red Door Art Gallery is looking for donations of new or used art and collectibles for their art sale and auction, to be held later this year. Acceptable items for donation include, but are not limited to:
• Paintings, prints, photography
• Pottery
• Sculptures
• Collectibles
Email (rdag@midconetwork.com) or call the gallery (701-591-1010) and leave your name, number and you will be contacted. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. You will receive a donation receipts upon acceptance of your items.
In-person initial commercial pesticide certification exams available
North Dakotans who want to become certified for commercial, public or dealer pesticide application now have an option for an in-person exam.
Exams will be offered in Fargo and Bismarck in large rooms so applicants and proctors practice physical distancing. Each room will be sanitized between groups, and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations will be carried out.
Those interested should order the study materials and register for an exam time at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/extension/pesticides.
Exams will be offered up to May 15 on the NDSU campus in Fargo and at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck.
Applicators and dealers who were certified through April 1, 2020, do not need to do anything now because Gov. Burgum’s executive order extended their deadline to recertify. This in-person exam is required only for new or lapsed commercial, public and dealer certifications.
UND graduates will be honored in virtual commencement ceremony May 16
You are the University of North Dakota.
That was the video message from UND Interim President Joshua Wynne as he invited graduating students to take part in virtual commencement ceremonies, which will be posted online May 16 at 10 a.m. They include General Commencement for bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees; School of Medicine & Health Sciences Commencement; and School of Law Commencement.
Students will later receive a graduation “Hawk Pack” with a diploma, diploma folder, printed program, honor medallion if appropriate, and commencement mementos. Spring graduates are also invited to return to campus to participate in a future commencement.
For more information, visit the UND Commencement page or contact the Office of Ceremonies & University Events.
