Public Service Announcement from city of Wahpeton
The city of Wahpeton is planning to burn the trees at the tree dump site Friday, Dec. 20 if weather permits. The city of Wahpeton received a burning permit from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality to burn the wood pile.
In order to control access to the site, the access road will be closed during the burning of the pile and remain closed until the pile is completely burned up and ashes have cooled. This process could take two weeks. Before you haul to the site call City Hall at 642-6565 to see if it has reopened.
The city asks that motorists not stop on adjacent or nearby roads to watch, for this can disrupt or create unsafe conditions for motorists using the roadway. The police department will be patrolling and monitoring the area.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the city of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Friendly reminder from Breckenridge Public Utilities
Make sure your water and electric meters are visible for the meter readers. Meter reading is the week of the 15th of each month. Whether you blow it, shoveled it or simply pushed it away, the Breckenridge Public Utilities and our meter readers are very thankful. Your added efforts avoid estimated water and electric bills because snow is cleared away from your gates, area is clear of dogs, and meter readers didn’t end up under the weather.
BCBSND extending member services call center hours through January
FARGO, N.D. – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) Member Service representatives are working extended call center hours to provide more flexibility and one-on-one attention to members inquiring about benefits and coverage.
Until Jan. 30, 2020, Member Services representatives will be available during these extended hours by phone:
Claims and Coverage Member Services
• Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m.– 6 p.m. CST
• Fridays, 7:30 a.m.– 5 p.m. CST
• Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST
• Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Closed
• Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST
• Wednesday, Jan. 1 — closed
• Call toll free, 844-363-8457
Provider Services
• 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday
After Jan. 30, BCBSND will resume normal Claims and Coverage Member Services call center hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Wahpeton Park Board meeting highlights
• The Rosemeade Chalet is open for the winter season. Hours are 4-8 p.m. on week days and 1-8 p.m. on weekends and during Christmas break.
• Recent donations include the Wahpeton Literary Club — $250 for Sculpture Park, Ottertail Power — $500 for campground and Rotary Club — $500 for Special Olympics.
