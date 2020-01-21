Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets in Wahpeton

The Alzheimer’s Association will be offering a caregiver support group. This group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Siena Court Family Room, 711 14th Ave N, Wahpeton. The support group is free and open to all caregivers of an individual with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration is not required.

Facilitator is Barb Mohs, who may be reached at 701-899-3558.

Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to:

• Develop a support system

• Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions

• Talk through issues and ways of coping

• Share feelings, needs and concerns

• Learn about community resources

Senior card winners

These are the card winners from Wahpeton Senior Center.

Pinochle, Jan. 15: First — George Resler, second — Denny Beyer

Hand and Foot, Jan. 15: First — Janella Schmidt, second — Dee Johansen

No bridge held, no whist held

Native American Hall of Honor seeks nominations

BISMARCK —The nomination process is now open for the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor.

Located in the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck, the Native American Hall of Honor is an annual program recognizing Native Americans who have gone above and beyond in representing their tribe and culture. The program is a partnership of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the State Historical Society Foundation.

The program recognizes traditional and contemporary achievements in four categories: Arts and Culture, Athletics, Leadership, and Military/Veterans. Nominees can be living or in memoriam. The deadline for nominations is Monday, March 2, at 5 p.m.

Applications can be found at indianaffairs.nd.gov or call the ND Indian Affairs Commission, 701-328-2428.

