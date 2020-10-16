Public service announcement
On Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020, the Wahpeton Public Works Department will begin flushing the city water distribution system.
Flushing will begin in the morning in the northwest part of the city and will move south through town, ending in the airport area Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Some city water customers may notice discoloration of their water due to iron and manganese deposits being loosened and flushed from the water mains. However, the water is safe to consume as usual.
If discoloration occurs, we advise customers to run a cold water faucet until it clears. If the discoloration persists, please let us know by calling 701-642-6565.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the city of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 701-642-6565.
FEMA provides $10.6 million to North Dakota for COVID-19 response efforts
DENVER – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $10.6 million in public assistance funding to the North Dakota Department of Health for COVID-19 response efforts. The assistance was made available under the major disaster declaration issued April 1 by President Trump.
The funds are being provided to the Department of Health for costs related to ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts as part of North Dakota’s pandemic response. The award covers the period from March 7 through June 30, during which 163,977 tests were completed.
“These funds are supporting North Dakota’s expanded testing efforts, an important component to minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” FEMA Region 8 Administrator Lee dePalo said.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding for emergency actions undertaken by communities to protect public safety, providing at least a 75 percent funding share for eligible costs. Remaining costs are the responsibility of the state and local applicants for assistance.
For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements can play a critical role as state, tribal, and local officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.
To date, FEMA has provided more than $105.7 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota. Additional support has come in the form of mission assignments, where FEMA directs another federal agency to perform work to address needs identified by the state.
Reports of ‘spoofing’ attacks by cybercriminals
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Information Technology Department (NDIT) and North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) have received reports of “spoofing” attacks in which cybercriminals misrepresent themselves as a healthcare professional to extract personal information.
Criminals may also be using phone number masking tools to conceal their phone numbers or to emulate the NDDoH public health hotline (866-207-2880).
NDDoH staff will identify themselves and will never request sensitive personal information such as account numbers, social security numbers or access codes over the phone.
If you have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results, keep in mind that a call from a NDDoH staff official will likely be made from a personal cell phone number as healthcare professionals are using individual phones to be more accessible to those tested.
The State of North Dakota Cybersecurity Operations Center does not have the authority or accessibility to manage “spoofing” attempts of this type but would like to remind citizens to be aware and vigilant regarding these potential threats.
If you receive such a call, please report it immediately to the Federal Communications Commission at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744
