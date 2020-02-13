Feb. 13 is Giving Hearts Day
Giving Hearts Day is Thursday, Feb. 13. It’s one of the most impactful fundraising giving days in the U.S. It’s held in a 24-hour period, but the charitable causes that participate work all year and the effects last even longer.
More than $71 million has been raised through 12 consecutive Giving Hearts Day events. In 2019, 477 nonprofits raised $16.3 million from 67,765 donations by 30,675 individual donors within 24 hours.
To donate to your favorite charity, visit https://app.givingheartsday.org/.
Purple Power is next week
The Eighth Annual Purple Power ladies’ night out event benefiting Someplace Safe will be held Thursday, Feb. 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s School gymnasium. The event features silent auction items including many designer handbags, purse scavenger hunt, soup/sandwich cafe, French flair desserts and cash bar. Tickets sold in advance, call 218-643-3109 for more info.
Project proposals sought for $70 million from Minnesota’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) has issued its 2021 Request for Proposal (RFP) for funding from Minnesota’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF). Approximately $70 million from the lottery-generated fund is available for projects that aim to protect, conserve, preserve, and enhance Minnesota’s air, water, land, fish, wildlife, and other natural resources.
Anyone with a project idea consistent with the RFP may submit a proposal for review by the LCCMR. Lobbying or professional grant-writing experience is not necessary for success.
Proposals are due Wednesday, April 15, 2020. In June through August 2020, the LCCMR will consider all proposals received and make a final selection of projects to include in its recommendations to the Legislature for the 2021 session.
Funded projects can begin July 1, 2021.
For more information on the 2021 RFP and the LCCMR funding process, visit https://www.lccmr.leg.mn/funding_process/process_2021.html.
51st Annual UND Writers Conference to focus on ‘The Working Classes’
The University of North Dakota will hold its 51st annual Writers Conference Wednesday through Friday, March 25-27, at the North Dakota Museum of Art on campus.
Founded in 1970 and held every year since, the UND Writers Conference has featured some of the most well-known authors of the 20th and 21st centuries at all stages of their careers.
This year’s authors include Reginald Dwayne Betts, Roy G. Guzmán, Jessica Fischoff, Miles Lagoze, Laila Lalami, Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Matt Young, Jenny Zhang, and The Flatt Mountain Bluegrass Boys, along with a film festival.
All conference events are free and open to the public with recordings uploaded to its digital collection, creating an open access opportunity to the literary arts, not otherwise available to all.
