Firearms safety training offered in Minn.
The start of the new year is a great time to think about signing up for a firearms safety course, whether you want to try hunting or just want to feel comfortable around firearms. Many classes already have been scheduled and more will be added to the calendar, view them here, https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/events/safety_training.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Classes tend to fill up quickly. Firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979, who wants to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota, but safety officials recommend it for anyone who’s around firearms. Details, exemptions and requirements are available on the DNR website.
Watch out for ‘Free Gift’ scams
Cybercriminals are posing as a mail carrier company that claims to have a “free gift” waiting for you.
They start by sending a shipment notification email. The email includes a tracking code and other details about your package. If you click on the link in the email and enter your tracking code into this webpage, you’re told that the package has arrived in your country but you must pay a very small delivery fee before you can claim it. If you fall for this offer and enter your payment details, your financial information is stolen.
Here are a few reminders from KnowBe4.com to help protect yourself from scams like this:
• Beware of free gifts. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Delete suspicious emails.
• Be cautious of courier emails. Delivery notification emails are often used in phishing attacks.
• “HTTPS” does not equal “secure.” These days, many cybercriminals are using “HTTPS” websites for their scams because most people look for a padlock in the address bar. However, the padlock does not guarantee that you’re on a legitimate website, it only means that you’re on a website that has obtained an HTTPS certificate.
• Don’t click. Never click on links or download attachments from emails you weren’t expecting – even if it appears to be from a legitimate organization.
