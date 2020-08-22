Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry seeks volunteers for Aug. 24 distribution
Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at 1130 Main St., Breckenridge, Minnesota. Ruby’s will again take place outside. Guests are asked to register in advance at www.rubyspantry.org to guarantee a food bundle. If guests do not register in advance, they are to bring a 20 dollar donation to be taken that day. Plenty of food bundles will be available. We need volunteers more than ever.
Free produce drop Aug. 24
Great Plains Food Bank will be back in Wahpeton next Monday, Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m. with free produce in a drive-through distribution. There are no income requirements and you may begin lining up one hour early.
NDSCS to begin 118th academic year Aug. 24
WAHPETON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science fall semester classes will begin Monday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. for all students in Wahpeton, Fargo and online. Students who are not yet enrolled for fall semester can still do so by contacting the Enrollment Services office at 701-671-2521. Opening weekend events in Wahpeton will kick off on Saturday, August 22 when residence halls open.
NDSCS began holding limited in-person classes for the College’s second summer session, which began on June 29. Additional students and faculty returned for the in-person Technical Skills Session, which began August 3 to provide an opportunity for hands-on instruction that was missed during the Spring 2020 semester due to COVID-19.
NDSCS has implemented steps and actions throughout a four-phase re-entry plan that was created in response to COVID-19. Protocols that have been implemented include a requirement for all members of the NDSCS community, as well as visitors, to wear face coverings when indoors and physical distancing is not possible.
“We are excited for the fall 2020 semester,” said NDSCS President John Richman. “We look forward to the energy our students bring to our college community, and we are prepared to provide academic experiences in a manner that is consistent with guidelines that can minimize the risk and spread of COVID-19.”
