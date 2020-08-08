Classes to start Aug. 26 at Wahpeton Public Schools
This week the Wahpeton Public School Board of Education approved the district level Health and Safety Plan with their Distance Learning Plan Revisions. They may be viewed on the Wahpeton Public School website, www.wahpetonschools.org. In addition, the District Athletic Plan and the individual school plans will be posted on the website after Aug. 14.
wahpeton Public Schools is planning to start school Wednesday, Aug. 26 with a face-to-face, traditional learning environment.
All students riding school buses for the daily routes will be required to wear masks if they want to ride the bus.
The district is planning a Facebook Live event early this week to explain in more detail the Virtual Academy for those who are not comfortable sending their children back to school on Aug. 26.
Construction on ND 127 scheduled to begin next week
Construction work on North Dakota Highway 127 from the Junction of North Dakota Highway 11 near Fairmount to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 13 near Wahpeton is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 10. The construction consists of a ship seal.
During the projects:
• Speeds will be reduced.
• Flaggers and pilot cars will be in place in areas where workers are present.
• Traffic may be delayed up to 15 minutes in areas.
• Fresh oil and loose chips will be in work zone
The chip seal project is expected to be complete mid-August.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/
Red Door Art Gallery events
• Rural Art Exhibition: The exhibition will be on display from Aug. 4 through Sept. 30, 2020. An Artists’ Reception will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Sketching Classes: The Red Door Art Gallery will be offering two different sketching classes on Tuesday August 18th. Barbara and Beverly Benda will be instructing the courses. Cartooning: The Easy Way will be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for ages 6-11. Seeing Things Differently: The Short Course in Sketching will be held from 1:00-4:00 for ages 12 and up. Please see the attachments for additional information or visit our website at: http://www.reddoorgallerywahpeton.com/events-and-classes.html.
• Art Auction: Save the Date! The Red Door Art Gallery presents an Art Auction on Tuesday, September 22 at the Wahpeton Community Center. Doors will open at 5:00 and the auction will begin at 6:00. Browse and bid on paintings, prints, photography, books, pottery and more!
• Fall Event: Our fall event on Thursday, September 24 will feature The Jensen Sisters from Goodridge, Minnesota.
Become a pandemic pen pal
Become pen pals with a senior. Send letters to: Twin Town Villa, Community Life Coordinator, 615 Durum Dr., Breckenridge, MN 56520.
Your letter will be handed off to a resident and, going forward, your letters may go straight to him/her.
