Red Door Art
Gallery puts out calls for artwork
• Call for Art: Red Door Art Gallery has scheduled an Art Sale for Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Wahpeton Community Center. We are accepting donations of paintings, prints, photography, pottery, sculptures, and any collectibles.
• Rural Art Call for Works: We are currently looking for art work that is any type of painting, photograph, mixed media, sculptural work, wood carving, pottery, or fiber art, either done by the artist or from a personal collection reflecting a rural or agricultural setting. This is including, but not limited to: farms, barns, tractors, grain handling facilities, rural landscapes, domesticated animals, persons engaged in an agricultural or rural pursuit or cultivated crops.
Mobile Food Pantry coming to area July 10
The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Wahpeton on Friday, July 10. The mobile food pantry will be at the Wahpeton High School parking lot at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 10.
Anyone in need of food assistance from any community is welcome to attend. Due to the current pandemic we are facing, clients will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times.
We will ask a few questions on site and then you will drive through the distribution line. We welcome those who cannot attend to designate someone to pick up for them. Volunteers will be asked to sanitize, wear gloves and masks, and follow social distancing guidelines.
Passing lanes on I-94 near Fargo temporarily closed beginning Monday
Beginning Monday, June 29, there will be temporary lane closures in the eastbound and westbound passing lanes on I-94 beginning at the Fargo Diversion (MM388) to 42nd Street SW. The temporary closure is to allow crews to perform soil tests for the installation of a cable guardrail system project next year.
During the project:
• Single lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes
• Traffic speeds will be reduced through the work zone
The project is expected to be complete in a few days.
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
